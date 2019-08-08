The UK Still Can't Make up Its Mind About Huawei

The US is pretty psyched that the UK may follow its lead after all in banning Huawei's involvement in the development of its 5G infrastructure.

John Bolton, the US national security adviser, has said that British representatives have been telling him that the Chinese telecoms giant is still under scrutiny when it comes to the country's dealings with it.

"[British officials] were very concerned about not having any compromise in security of telecommunications in the 5G space," he said. "What they said was ‘we would like to review this and be very sure about our decision and we too are concerned about the security of our 5G telecommunications network’."

The UK government has yet to spit out a decision on Huawei, with the most recent development in the ongoing sage being a 'let's see how America's ban pans out for them' attitude.

Digital minister Jeremy Wright told Parliament as much last month, saying it would be "wrong" to make a decision right now.

In June, health secretary Matt Hancock said the UK needs its own rival to Huawei before realistically considering whether to cut off its dealings with the company.

The concern is that if the UK doesn't fall in line with the US' stance, that it could affect future trade discussions between the two countries. All we can do for now is sit tight and see how this shit show unfolds. [TechRadar]