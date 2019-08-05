This is How Much You'll Have to Pay for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Samsung's Unpacked event is finally done, with the company reiterating everything we already know thanks to a ton of leaks, but the price of the handsets managed to elude everyone. Not any more!

Not down to any sleuthing, mind you. Samsung confirmed the prices at the event, as you'd expect, with the Galaxy Note 10 starting at $949/£899 and the Galaxy Note 10+ price beginning at $1,099/£999, and from $1,049/ 1,099 for the Note 10+ 5G.

The prices were thought to have leaked ahead of the event but they were in Euros and it's never a straight conversion, so we took it with a pinch of salt. But now we know for sure. Huzzah!

Pre-orders are live now, and the handsets launch on August 23rd.

You can find a run down of the specs and details - as well as some tasty-looking pics - in our handy 'Everything You Need to Know About the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+' feature, so head on over there for all of the titbits on Samsung's newest addition to the Note range.

Keep an eye out on Gizmodo UK over the next couple of days, and we'll have all the best network deals in case you do fancy grabbing one of these for yourselves.