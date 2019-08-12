This SITE Generates FAKE Daily Mail Headlines for QUINOA-MUNCHING Lefties to SCOFF AT

If you're one those miserable left wing types that likes ruining everyone's fun, you might want to pay attention to this post. Someone on Reddit claims they've cracked the Daily Mail's headline formula and has put together a little website that throws up fake Daily Mail headlines. Headlines that will no doubt be hilarious if you read the Guardian, but will be infuriatingly inaccurate if you're a member of the Mail's legal and management teams.

This comes courtesy of u/joofla, who dubbed the site in question Fail Online, and generates a new outlandish headline every time you open the site or refresh the page. Naturally those headlines are going to be funnier if you're the kind of miserable lefty who doesn't read the Mail and instead complains about the way they present the news. If you're a loyal Mail reader then you'll probably think this is outrageous, and will be angrily asking why nobody ever picks on the leftist news organisations like the Guardian or, er, whatever the rest are called. The Socialist Worker maybe?

All you have to do is head over to the site and see the generator in action, meaning you should have a nice afternoon of laughing or outrage ahead of you. Here are a few examples we came across:

Thanks to Rich Stanton for the headline and strap. They're much better than what I came up with myself.