Tommy Wiseau Shits out a Marvel/The Room Mash-up and You're Going to Love Gobbling it Up

Well that's five and a half minutes of my life I'll never get back.

If you've watched The Room, you'll be familiar with the drivel of a plot that's wrapped up in so much bat-shit crazy nonsense that it's somehow transcended this realm and exists on another plane that is equal parts genius and absolute tripe. It's like a rotten fish that's so far gone it's now a sought-after delicacy, but even as you're chowing down on it, every fibre of your being is screaming at you to stop because it just shouldn't work.

Tommy Wiseau has taken the highlights from his cult film and mashed it up with Marvel's Avengers , and the result is... weird. Really fucking weird. Is it a music video? Is it the next level of memes? Should I have ingested a few dozen magic mushrooms beforehand to achieve a higher state of consciousness that would - upon watching it - reveal the secrets of the universe? Probably.

The good news is that it's just all The Room memes, so even if you haven't seen the movie, it really doesn't matter. And I mean ALL the memes, with such hits as "Oh, hi Mark," "Cheep, cheep, cheep, cheep," and "You're tearing me apart," to name but a few.

How was that for you? Because this is my job. If only I could get my hands on a time stone and undo some life decisions. Can I go and eat a salad to top up my life force by a few minutes at least, or is that not how it works? Leave your stupid comments in your pocket. Good day.