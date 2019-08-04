UK Flights Axed as IT Fail Downs British Airways Systems

British Airways thought it was going to have a decent week thanks to pilots cancelling a planned strike, but oh no, it's all gone wrong anyway, thanks to an IT disaster taking out UK-facing check-in systems and forcing the airline to cancel numerous flights.

BA has cancelled more than 80 short-haul flights from Heathrow and a further 10 from Gatwick so far today, so it might not be an exaggeration to say that hundreds of flights may end up in the bin today. To try to get travellers away staff have gone back to manually checking people in with a clipboard and a smile like it's the 1970s, although this means everything is taking longer and the airline has therefore seen an additional 200 flights delayed already this morning.

Here's what your computer looks like if you work the desks at BA today:

Oh, the suffering. To alleviate some of the huffing and puffing and angry social media-ing, BA is offering today's fliers the chance to bail out on the nightmare altogether and rebook flights for another day. [BA via BBC]