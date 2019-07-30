Universal Studios Orlando Just Announced an 'Epic' 4th Theme Park Without Saying What's in It

With Disney out here making Star Wars theme park attractions, the competition has to step it up. Universal Studios is doing that by building a fourth theme park in Orlando, Florida called Universal’s Epic Universe. But what exactly makes it “Epic,” we do not yet know.

Though the company held a press event this morning to reveal plans to build the park, which will be located just a few miles from its other attractions (Universal Studios Orlando, Islands of Adventures, and Volcano Bay) there was no news about what’ll be inside it. Just a nondescript piece of concept art that looks cool but doesn’t really reveal much. Click below to see it at full resolution.

That said, we can make some educated guesses. Will this be where Universal finally puts all the Nintendo things it’s been working on? Likely. More Harry Potter-themed areas seem like a given too, considering the franchise has previously proved to be a hugely successful expansion for the company. Could it also tap into the plethora of other Universal properties like Fast & Furious, Universal Monsters, Despicable Me, Jurassic World, and more? It’s possible.

“Our vision for Epic Universe is historic,” Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts, said at today’s event. “It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created. It is an investment in our business, our industry, our team members, and our community.”

That’s all well and good, but what does that mean? The most specific information about what’s going to be in the park is this one line in the press release: “Universal’s Epic Universe will take guests on a journey where beloved stories expand into vibrant lands – and where that journey is as much a part of their adventure as the ultimate destination.” Oh, and there will be “an entertainment centre, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.” Which tells us absolutely nothing.

There’s a very good chance Universal’s Epic Universe will live up to its name in every single way. But, unfortunately, we’ll have to wait to find out how, which undercuts much of the potential excitement of this announcement. All we can go by is what the company has been doing in recent years, and with new rides themed to King Kong, Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, and more, it’s certainly doing its best to compete with Mickey Mouse.

