Waitrose is Rolling Out its Packaging Free Trial Into More Stores so Grab a Box and Get Down There

Waitrose has announced that its Unpacked trial program that saw it ditch plastic packaging for loose produce and vending machines was a success and is coming to additional stores.

The supermarket started the trial earlier this year in its Oxford store, and now has plans to introduce the scheme to locations in Cheltenham, Abingdon and Wallingford. Oxford's trial, which was due to end on August 18, has also been extended.

"Through working with our customers and suppliers we will continue to learn and develop ideas which have the potential to be rolled out more widely," said Waitrose's Tor Harris, adding that the customer response to the new initiative has been "incredible".

You can expect to see beer and wine dispensers, alongside those for pasta, cereal, dried beans and rice, packaging-free cut flowers, and freezes full of pick-and-mix frozen fruit ready to be shoved into containers you've brought along from home.

Waitrose is abandoning two aspects of the program that found less success; namely the borrow-a-box facility, which I'm sure you can figure out, even though it's the end of the week, and having kitchen staff prepare veg for customers, which I'm devastated about because I'm a lazy bugger and having this in the Cheltenham store would've been bloody marvellous.

Oh well. Just remember to bring bags, boxes, sacks, skips - whatever you can get your hands on - for your next trip to the supermarket to stock up your cupboards. [BBC]