Watch Han Solo Han Roll-o in Star Wars' New Short Series, Roll Out

BB-8 is one of the cutest additions to the Star Wars galaxy under Disney’s purview. So perhaps this is the inevitable conclusion of a design that has won the hearts and plundered the wallets of countless Star Wars fans: What if... what if everyone in Star Wars was shaped like a BB-unit?

That’s basically the premise of Hideo Itoyanagi’s Star Wars: Roll Out, a new series beginning this week on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. Inspired by a similar short idea that Itoyanagi created for The Force Awakens’ release in Japan, Roll Out re-imagines the heroes and villains of the Star Wars saga as ball-shaped, squat-headed versions of themselves, as if they too were literally BB-Units.

It seems that only Porgs – the other loveable addition to the Star Wars galaxy in the sequel era that could rival BB-8 for the cutey-crown – have escaped BB-ification. Roll Out will follow these roly-poly takes on everyone from Han and Chewie to Rey, Finn, and Poe as they get into problems that they have to, well...spin their way out of, I guess.

The fact that they’re joined by a now-completely-normal-looking BB-8 raises a few existentialist nightmare questions that you only get from thinking far longer than you should about the logic behind cartoons designed for children, but, that aside? This looks adorable.