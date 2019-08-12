We're Ready to RSVP for Wedding Horror Comedy Ready or Not

Back in June, we got a gander at the first trailer for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette’s ensemble horror-comedy Ready or Not, about a bride (Samara Weaving) who realises soon after the ceremony that she’s married into a very sick and twisted family – and that she may not survive her wedding night.

The film’s release is now almost here, and Fox Searchlight has shared a couple of new glimpses at what looks to be a damn fun, shriek-filled night at the cinema.