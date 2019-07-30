Xiaomi's Next Flagship Phone Could Feature Reverse Wireless Charging

Xiaomi's next flagship handset could feature reverse wireless charging if the code in the MIUI beta is anything to go by.

Discovered by an XDA forum member, it says that users can "use [their] phone to charge other devices wirelessly,” and that the feature will be "turned off automatically if charging doesn’t start within 90 seconds" so it doesn't whittle down the battery life.

A select few Xiaomi handsets currently support wireless charging, but they don't have the capacity to charge other devices, and as the feature is hardware dependent, if it does roll out, it'll be limited to new devices, like the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Both Huawei and Samsung smartphones are already sporting reverse wireless charging with the P30 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro, and the Galaxy S10 range, and typically, you're charging up wearables like smartwatches, or earbuds with it, leading to speculation that Xiaomi could have Qi-enabled devices in the works.

[Trusted Reviews]